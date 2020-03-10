PSI Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 6,855 Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,000. Caterpillar accounts for 0.7% of PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.6% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 8,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 25.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 430,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,356,000 after acquiring an additional 88,148 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 85.3% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 11.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the third quarter worth about $212,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $81,181.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT traded up $2.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $106.49. The company had a trading volume of 8,288,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,918,706. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.11 and a 52-week high of $150.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.44.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.85% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 17th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Cfra lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.47.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

