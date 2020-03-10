PSI Advisors LLC Invests $413,000 in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,857 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,877 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 64.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total value of $454,056.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,358 shares in the company, valued at $15,250,878.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total transaction of $162,854.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,040,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,258 shares of company stock worth $917,300 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DIS traded up $7.11 on Tuesday, reaching $111.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,014,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,688,812. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.13. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $102.43 and a 12-month high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from to in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $163.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.86.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

