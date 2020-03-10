PSI Advisors LLC Invests $533,000 in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Duke Energy news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total value of $1,506,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,771,574.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,852 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,526. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

DUK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $96.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $96.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.31.

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.05. 6,386,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,745,756. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.58. Duke Energy Corp has a twelve month low of $84.28 and a twelve month high of $103.79. The company has a market cap of $72.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.20.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.945 dividend. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.70%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

