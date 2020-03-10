PSI Advisors LLC Invests $580,000 in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,656 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 2,042.9% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CXI Advisors bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,400 shares of company stock valued at $29,073,061 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD traded up $15.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $225.70. The company had a trading volume of 7,198,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,039,282. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $179.57 and a 52-week high of $247.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $235.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.41.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.07%.

HD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reduced their price target on Home Depot from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Home Depot from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.35.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

