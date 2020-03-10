PSI Advisors LLC Invests $586,000 in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XOM. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 95,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,653,000 after buying an additional 7,533 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.0% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 26,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $609,000. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 23,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 5,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 15,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.82% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $99.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank cut Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Cowen cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. DZ Bank cut Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Cfra cut Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from to in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.24.

In other Exxon Mobil news, CEO Darren W. Woods purchased 2,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at $49,515,476.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.41. 60,386,884 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,141,469. The company has a market cap of $201.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $40.80 and a 52 week high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

