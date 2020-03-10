PSI Advisors LLC Invests $607,000 in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,668 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMP. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.6% during the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 28,071 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 22,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on MMP shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays raised Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.23.

Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock traded up $6.13 on Tuesday, hitting $46.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,238,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.69. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $39.15 and a 1 year high of $67.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.44. The company has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.70.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 40.94% and a net margin of 37.42%. The business had revenue of $740.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $1.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.89%. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.34%.

In related news, SVP Jeff R. Selvidge sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $151,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,322,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Montague sold 1,910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $116,070.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,023.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.