PSI Advisors LLC Invests $648,000 in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 18,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.61. 134,718,203 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,331,504. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. Bank of America Corp has a one year low of $21.51 and a one year high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.15%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.71.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

