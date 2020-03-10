PSI Advisors LLC Makes New $1.32 Million Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,000. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of PSI Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPG. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 116.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 14,084 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,597,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,551,000. XML Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,492,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 131.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 7,549 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RPG traded up $6.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.41. The company had a trading volume of 115,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,679. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.60. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.40 and a fifty-two week high of $136.48.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

