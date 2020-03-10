PSI Advisors LLC Makes New $1.61 Million Investment in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 125,344 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,608,000. Energy Transfer LP Unit accounts for 1.0% of PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 13,938 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 12,190 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 72,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 71,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Energy Transfer LP Unit news, Director Richard D. Brannon acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,279,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 238,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,055,940.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kelcy L. Warren acquired 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.64 per share, with a total value of $42,560,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 46,528,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,062,995.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 5,413,800 shares of company stock worth $54,062,620 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ET stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,667,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,838,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.02. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 52-week low of $6.34 and a 52-week high of $15.86. The stock has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.66.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.47 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.99%. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.14%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Energy Transfer LP Unit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.73.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

