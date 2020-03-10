PSI Advisors LLC Makes New $14.01 Million Investment in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 43,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,007,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 9.0% of PSI Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 222,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,947,000 after buying an additional 10,590 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,476,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,002,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 217,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,996,000 after buying an additional 12,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 5,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter.

IVV traded up $14.79 on Tuesday, hitting $289.59. 14,186,060 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,392,678. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $274.58 and a 52 week high of $340.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $325.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $312.72.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

