PSI Advisors LLC Makes New $394,000 Investment in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,211 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 112.1% in the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 123 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 860.0% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 144 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Boeing from $321.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cowen assumed coverage on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cfra downgraded Boeing to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upped their price objective on Boeing to $337.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $353.03.

NYSE BA traded up $3.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $231.01. 13,025,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,031,053. The business’s 50 day moving average is $315.86 and its 200-day moving average is $345.34. Boeing Co has a 12-month low of $215.00 and a 12-month high of $402.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -192.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.33.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). The firm had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business’s revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $2.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is presently -236.89%.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.