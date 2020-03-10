PSI Advisors LLC Makes New $4.28 Million Investment in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 46,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,276,000. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 2.7% of PSI Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,185,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $202,796,000 after buying an additional 849,501 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,991,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $927,133,000 after purchasing an additional 608,474 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,416,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $131,410,000 after purchasing an additional 494,855 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,116,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $290,598,000 after purchasing an additional 449,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 21.8% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,922,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $179,296,000 after purchasing an additional 344,148 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $2.86 on Tuesday, hitting $86.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,782,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,462,400. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $81.83 and a 12 month high of $99.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.23.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

