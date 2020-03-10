PSI Advisors LLC Makes New $470,000 Investment in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,294 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Facebook by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 123,422,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $25,332,445,000 after buying an additional 3,993,741 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Facebook by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,316,951 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $19,358,554,000 after buying an additional 881,118 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Facebook by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 16,466,345 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,379,717,000 after buying an additional 492,810 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Facebook by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,659,137 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,187,788,000 after buying an additional 104,982 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Facebook by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,764,837 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,004,233,000 after buying an additional 142,716 shares during the period. 65.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,449 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.80, for a total value of $292,408.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $426,403.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $2,139,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,036 shares of company stock valued at $17,397,294. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FB stock traded up $8.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $178.19. The stock had a trading volume of 24,431,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,872,336. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.28. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.28 and a fifty-two week high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FB. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a price objective (down from ) on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, January 31st. Aegis increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Facebook from $250.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.48.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

