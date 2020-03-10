PSI Advisors LLC Makes New $601,000 Investment in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc (NYSE:CORR)

PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc (NYSE:CORR) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 13,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $601,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORR. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Corenergy Infrastructure Trust during the first quarter worth $326,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 10.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,066 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 231.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,285 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 16,963 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust by 86.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 9,583 shares during the period. 69.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Corenergy Infrastructure Trust news, EVP Rebecca M. Sandring bought 903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.40 per share, with a total value of $40,093.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 5,179 shares in the company, valued at $229,947.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CORR traded down $1.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.06. 253,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,818. The company has a current ratio of 17.16, a quick ratio of 17.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $416.30 million, a PE ratio of -72.33 and a beta of 1.52. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.01 and a fifty-two week high of $49.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust’s payout ratio is 78.33%.

CORR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine raised Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corenergy Infrastructure Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from operators of our assets, primarily under triple-net participating leases.

