PSI Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,910 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTC. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 1,636.1% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 6,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. 66.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on INTC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Intel from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.42.

In other Intel news, Director Alyssa Henry acquired 15,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.34 per share, with a total value of $1,037,036.00. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 12,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $757,090.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,795 shares of company stock worth $2,710,276. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $3.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.98. 36,495,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,715,736. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $42.86 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The firm has a market cap of $238.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.96.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Intel’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 27.10%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

