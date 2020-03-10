PSI Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,065,000. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF accounts for about 0.7% of PSI Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 6,057.2% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,365,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,072 shares in the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $22,179,000. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $14,077,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,270,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,485,000 after purchasing an additional 211,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,186,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,199,000 after purchasing an additional 180,287 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPLV traded up $1.75 on Tuesday, hitting $54.95. The stock had a trading volume of 9,765,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,286,117. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.97. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $51.28 and a 52-week high of $62.09.

