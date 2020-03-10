PSI Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI)

PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the third quarter worth about $45,000. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Omega Healthcare Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.05. 3,004,965 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,942,345. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a fifty-two week low of $33.33 and a fifty-two week high of $45.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.50 and a 200 day moving average of $42.11.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.10). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 36.73% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $212.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.30%.

In other news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $2,200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 183,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,053,408. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total value of $1,073,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 174,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,515,648.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,000 shares of company stock worth $6,480,500 in the last ninety days. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

