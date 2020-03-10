PSI Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 28,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,000. Southern comprises about 1.2% of PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth $1,021,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SO shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine cut Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Southern from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Southern from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.04.

Shares of SO stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $62.02. 10,316,548 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,371,633. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.96 and its 200-day moving average is $63.20. The company has a market cap of $64.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Southern Co has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $71.10.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Southern had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 22.20%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Southern Co will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Southern’s payout ratio is 79.74%.

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 9,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total transaction of $669,225.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,746.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 61,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $3,966,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,208 shares in the company, valued at $5,863,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,219,326 shares of company stock worth $140,078,535. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

