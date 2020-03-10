PSI Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 17,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PSK traded up $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.53. 173,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,624. SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $41.34 and a 1 year high of $44.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.99.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

