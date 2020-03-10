PSI Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 72.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.74.

GIS stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.09. 7,926,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,210,783. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.07. The company has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.73. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.41 and a twelve month high of $56.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. General Mills had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.87%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

