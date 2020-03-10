PSI Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 29,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,805,000. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF accounts for 1.2% of PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XMMO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,626,000. CMC Financial Group bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $11,415,000. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $10,181,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $10,088,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,697,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XMMO traded up $1.76 on Tuesday, hitting $55.91. The stock had a trading volume of 133,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,730. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $53.03 and a twelve month high of $65.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.20.

