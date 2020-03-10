PSI Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG)

PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Financial Group raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 63,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,483,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Principal Financial Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 20,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 52,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 17.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PFG stock traded up $2.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,202,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,109. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.36. Principal Financial Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $34.72 and a fifty-two week high of $60.81.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS.

Principal Financial Group announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 25th that permits the company to buyback $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Principal Financial Group from $62.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.83.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

