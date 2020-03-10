PSI Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 105,612 Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER)

PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vereit Inc (NYSE:VER) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 105,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $975,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VER. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vereit during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vereit during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vereit during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Vereit by 53.3% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vereit in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Vereit stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.36. 14,849,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,733,201. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.44 and a beta of 0.60. Vereit Inc has a 12 month low of $7.82 and a 12 month high of $10.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.58.

Vereit (NYSE:VER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $305.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.30 million. Vereit had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 24.28%. Vereit’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Vereit Inc will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. Vereit’s dividend payout ratio is 79.71%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vereit in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vereit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Vereit from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Vereit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vereit presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.19.

Vereit Company Profile

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $15.6 billion including approximately 4,000 properties and 94.7 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties.

