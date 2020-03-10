PSI Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 11,377 iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,203,000. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 1.4% of PSI Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IVW. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 666.7% in the fourth quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000.

Shares of IVW stock traded up $9.79 on Tuesday, reaching $181.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,076,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,843. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $165.54 and a 12-month high of $211.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.34.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

