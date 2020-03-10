PSI Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 133,578 Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. (NYSE:TYG)

PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. (NYSE:TYG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 133,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,000. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure comprises about 1.5% of PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 68,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 2.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 32,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 1.5% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 4.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Infrastructure by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 36,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. 28.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tortoise Energy Infrastructure alerts:

Shares of TYG stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $8.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,033,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,986. Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.54 and a 12-month high of $24.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.65%.

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Company Profile

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, with an emphasis on those companies that are engaged in transporting, processing, storing, distributing or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (primarily propane), coal, crude oil or refined petroleum products, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. (NYSE:TYG).

Receive News & Ratings for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tortoise Energy Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.