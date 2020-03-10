PSI Advisors LLC Takes $1.21 Million Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV)

PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,000. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF comprises about 0.8% of PSI Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 125.8% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $130,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter.

ACWV stock traded up $2.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.14. The stock had a trading volume of 868,605 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF has a 1-year low of $77.01 and a 1-year high of $88.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.50.

