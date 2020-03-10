PSI Advisors LLC Takes $2.05 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,000. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of PSI Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000.

IVE traded up $4.88 on Tuesday, reaching $110.68. 1,168,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,144,307. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $102.64 and a twelve month high of $132.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

