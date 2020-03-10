PSI Advisors LLC Takes $411,000 Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Requisite Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 9,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 175,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 8,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Hi Line Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 140,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,531,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total value of $883,061.10. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 36,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,012,238.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gordon Smith sold 11,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total value of $1,617,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 425,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,336,557.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,814 shares of company stock valued at $17,318,144 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $141.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.13.

JPM stock traded up $7.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.70. The stock had a trading volume of 30,891,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,084,721. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $332.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $93.00 and a 52-week high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. The company had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.