PSI Advisors LLC Takes $464,000 Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJK. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Independence Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock traded up $8.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $205.18. 366,768 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,993. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $235.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.83. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $194.85 and a 12 month high of $248.43.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

