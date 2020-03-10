PSI Advisors LLC Takes $475,000 Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 42,588 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 17.1% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 10,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in General Electric by 0.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 324,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in General Electric by 54.1% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,059 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares in the last quarter. Whitnell & Co. raised its holdings in General Electric by 140.9% during the third quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 20,409 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 11,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in General Electric by 1,416,875.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 467,602 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 467,569 shares in the last quarter. 62.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,766,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,704,195. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.12. General Electric has a twelve month low of $7.65 and a twelve month high of $13.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.57.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. General Electric had a negative net margin of 4.71% and a positive return on equity of 14.12%. The firm had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Imperial Capital boosted their target price on General Electric from $5.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Sunday, December 8th. ValuEngine cut General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.19.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.