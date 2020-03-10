PSI Advisors LLC Takes $5.72 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 27,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,717,000. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 3.7% of PSI Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJH stock traded up $6.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $169.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,491,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,317. The company has a 50 day moving average of $200.90 and a 200 day moving average of $198.26. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $159.20 and a 12-month high of $210.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.