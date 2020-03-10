PSI Advisors LLC Takes $503,000 Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 12.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 643,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,984,000 after acquiring an additional 71,766 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 566,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,757,000 after purchasing an additional 28,437 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 211,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $988,000. Finally, Noven Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Noven Financial Group Inc. now owns 147,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,754 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJJ traded up $4.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $133.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 499,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,156. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.06. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $126.67 and a 52 week high of $173.51.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

