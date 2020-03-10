PSI Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $783,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDV. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 45,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 190.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,097,000 after purchasing an additional 21,635 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:HDV traded up $2.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $81.82. 3,553,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 630,224. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $77.79 and a one year high of $98.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.79.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.