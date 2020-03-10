PSI Advisors LLC Takes Position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF)

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2020

PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 10,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,000. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of PSI Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,000.

PREF stock remained flat at $$98.23 on Tuesday. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a one year low of $98.13 and a one year high of $101.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.57.

