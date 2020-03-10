Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Shares Down 12%

Pulmatrix Inc (NASDAQ:PULM)’s share price was down 12% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.45 and last traded at $1.47, approximately 565,302 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 1,502,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.67.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PULM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pulmatrix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pulmatrix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get Pulmatrix alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.07. The firm has a market cap of $33.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.26.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pulmatrix stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Pulmatrix Inc (NASDAQ:PULM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 244,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.22% of Pulmatrix as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.96% of the company’s stock.

About Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM)

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. Its proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for serious lung diseases, including Pulmazole, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis; and PUR1800, kinase inhibitor for patients with obstructive lung diseases, such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Pulmatrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmatrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.