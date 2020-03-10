Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) Receives $13.17 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Purple Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:PRPL) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.17.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Purple Innovation from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Purple Innovation in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Purple Innovation in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Purple Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Purple Innovation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

In other Purple Innovation news, Director Tony Marion Pearce sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $10,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,500,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,500,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRPL. Coliseum Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 8,226,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,650,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,497,000. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. acquired a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,669,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,742,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,215,000. 84.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PRPL stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.78. The stock had a trading volume of 640,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,005. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. Purple Innovation has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $15.96. The firm has a market cap of $263.70 million, a PE ratio of -84.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of -0.50.

Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, platform bases, and foundations. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers.

