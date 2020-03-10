Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.30 Million

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. Over the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market capitalization of $7.30 million and approximately $313,052.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantum Resistant Ledger token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00001297 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Liqui, Bittrex and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00007429 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00024303 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002018 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $233.37 or 0.02927580 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00010011 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00018724 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Profile

QRL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 27th, 2016. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 70,580,386 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Upbit, Bittrex, Liqui and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

