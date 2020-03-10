Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski Sells 230,178 Shares

Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 230,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total transaction of $25,934,155.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 456,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,460,670.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of DGX traded down $3.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $106.34. 3,275,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,205,483. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $84.05 and a fifty-two week high of $118.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.96 and a 200-day moving average of $106.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.90.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Quest Diagnostics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,639,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $709,036,000 after acquiring an additional 297,204 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,029,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $430,308,000 after acquiring an additional 212,706 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,272,439 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $242,672,000 after acquiring an additional 216,327 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,180,798 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $232,546,000 after acquiring an additional 26,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,483,887 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $158,440,000 after acquiring an additional 131,268 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

