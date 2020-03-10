Quixant (LON:QXT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $121.00

Quixant PLC (LON:QXT)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 121 ($1.59) and last traded at GBX 122.82 ($1.62), with a volume of 3563 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 122.82 ($1.62).

QXT has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Quixant to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 185 ($2.43) in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Quixant in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Get Quixant alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 175.29 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 213.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $81.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18.

Quixant Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of PC based gaming platforms and display solutions for the gaming and slot machine industry worldwide. The company also designs, develops, and delivers electronic displays into the industrial marketplace; and offers gaming monitors, such as floating and standard gaming monitors, and button decks.

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Quixant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quixant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.