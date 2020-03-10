Quotient Technology Inc (NYSE:QUOT) Receives $11.43 Average Target Price from Analysts

Quotient Technology Inc (NYSE:QUOT) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.43.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Quotient Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Dougherty & Co upgraded Quotient Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

In related news, Director Andrew J. Gessow acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.25 per share, for a total transaction of $46,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,725.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Connie L. Chen sold 9,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total value of $79,481.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 255,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,246,481.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,963 shares of company stock worth $381,253 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Quotient Technology by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Quotient Technology by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 126,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Quotient Technology by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Quotient Technology by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Quotient Technology by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 58,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUOT traded down $0.72 on Wednesday, hitting $7.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 538,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,055. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.28. Quotient Technology has a fifty-two week low of $6.92 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $727.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.71 and a beta of 0.32.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.62% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $118.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Quotient Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Quotient Technology will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quotient Technology Inc, a digital marketing company, provides technology and services that offers integrated digital promotions and media programs for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands and retailers. The company offers programs across its network, including its flagship consumer brand Coupons.com and retail partners' properties.

