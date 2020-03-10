Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Trading Up 10.7% Following Insider Buying Activity

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA)’s stock price was up 10.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $5.44 and last traded at $5.36, approximately 5,077,736 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 4,949,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.84.

Specifically, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 58,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total value of $490,813.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,621.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. George bought 500,000 shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.44 per share, with a total value of $2,720,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,439,137 shares in the company, valued at $13,268,905.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. UBS Group cut their price target on Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.16.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68. Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a positive return on equity of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QRTEA. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 3,350.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,082 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

