RADA Electronic Ind. (NASDAQ:RADA) Shares Down 11.9%

RADA Electronic Ind. Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA)’s share price was down 11.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.10 and last traded at $4.20, approximately 884,913 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 104% from the average daily volume of 433,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.77.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on RADA Electronic Ind. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.
The stock has a market cap of $206.43 million, a PE ratio of -113.50 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.37.
RADA Electronic Ind. Company Profile (NASDAQ:RADA)
RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. The company offers military avionics systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders with data transfer functions; high-rate data recorders for aircraft and airborne pods; video recorders and airborne data servers; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.
