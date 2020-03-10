Real Estate Credit Investments (LON:RECI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $162.00

Real Estate Credit Investments Ltd (LON:RECI) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 162 ($2.13) and last traded at GBX 164 ($2.16), with a volume of 151115 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 164 ($2.16).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.50, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $371.52 million and a PE ratio of 12.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 170.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 167.60.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Real Estate Credit Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.91%.

In other Real Estate Credit Investments news, insider Bob Cowdell purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 171 ($2.25) per share, for a total transaction of £34,200 ($44,988.16).

About Real Estate Credit Investments (LON:RECI)

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cheyne Capital Management (UK) LLP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily makes its investments in asset backed securities. The fund considers coupon or cash flows on the tranche relative to the underlying credit to make its investments.

