Real Good Food (LON:RGD) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.65

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2020

Shares of Real Good Food PLC (LON:RGD) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.65 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.65 ($0.05), with a volume of 26332 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.65 ($0.05).

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Real Good Food in a research note on Friday, November 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.96, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 million and a PE ratio of -0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 6.08.

Real Good Food Company Profile (LON:RGD)

Real Good Food plc sources, manufactures, and distributes food products to the retail, food services, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three divisions: Cake Decoration, Food Ingredients, and Premium Bakery. The company manufactures and sells cake decoration products, including sugar paste, marzipan, soft icings, mallows, and caramels under Renshaw name; and edible glitters, dusts, powders and food paints, and brushes and pens for sugar craft sector under Rainbow Dust Colors.

