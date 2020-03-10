Real Good Food (LON:RGD) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.65

Shares of Real Good Food PLC (LON:RGD) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.65 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.65 ($0.05), with a volume of 26332 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.65 ($0.05).

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Real Good Food in a research note on Friday, November 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.96, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 million and a PE ratio of -0.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 6.08.

Real Good Food plc sources, manufactures, and distributes food products to the retail, food services, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three divisions: Cake Decoration, Food Ingredients, and Premium Bakery. The company manufactures and sells cake decoration products, including sugar paste, marzipan, soft icings, mallows, and caramels under Renshaw name; and edible glitters, dusts, powders and food paints, and brushes and pens for sugar craft sector under Rainbow Dust Colors.

