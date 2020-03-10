RED (RED) Market Capitalization Achieves $425,348.00

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded up 13.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. RED has a total market capitalization of $425,348.00 and approximately $73,790.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RED token can now be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Bibox and DDEX. Over the last week, RED has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.34 or 0.00683388 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00010568 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00007518 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000308 BTC.

RED Token Profile

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2013. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 tokens. The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org . RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang

RED Token Trading

RED can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Gate.io and Bibox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

