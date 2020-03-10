RENAULT S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of RENAULT S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RNLSY shares. Citigroup cut shares of RENAULT S A/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Redburn Partners cut shares of RENAULT S A/ADR to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of RENAULT S A/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RENAULT S A/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of RENAULT S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS RNLSY traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.29. The stock had a trading volume of 428,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,842. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.13 and a 200-day moving average of $9.65. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.37. RENAULT S A/ADR has a 12-month low of $4.38 and a 12-month high of $14.42.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sales Financing, and AVTOVAZ segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

