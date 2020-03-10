Requisite Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 432 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Requisite Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 432 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $798,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,906,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,239,688,000 after purchasing an additional 200,105 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,493,110 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,302,548,000 after purchasing an additional 56,178 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 185,502.2% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,320 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,847,665 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,414,190,000 after purchasing an additional 20,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,761,327 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,254,650,000 after purchasing an additional 17,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $2,500.00 price target (up from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,319.76.

In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,125.02, for a total value of $3,750,660.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,332,559.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total value of $742,649,791.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,001,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,077,978,456.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 725,162 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,988,915. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock traded up $91.21 on Tuesday, hitting $1,891.82. 7,030,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,889,547. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.01 and a 12-month high of $2,185.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,993.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,840.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $919.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.54.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

