Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Frontdoor (FTDR)

3/3/2020 – Frontdoor was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/28/2020 – Frontdoor was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Frontdoor Inc. is the parent company of home service plan brands consisting of American Home Shield, HSA, Landmark and OneGuard. The company’s customizable home service plans help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. Frontdoor Inc. is based in TN, United States. “

2/27/2020 – Frontdoor had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock.

2/27/2020 – Frontdoor was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/21/2020 – Frontdoor was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/19/2020 – Frontdoor was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Frontdoor Inc. is the parent company of home service plan brands consisting of American Home Shield, HSA, Landmark and OneGuard. The company’s customizable home service plans help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. Frontdoor Inc. is based in TN, United States. “

2/7/2020 – Frontdoor was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/30/2020 – Frontdoor was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Frontdoor Inc. is the parent company of home service plan brands consisting of American Home Shield, HSA, Landmark and OneGuard. The company’s customizable home service plans help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. Frontdoor Inc. is based in TN, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ FTDR traded down $4.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.97. 746,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,585. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of -0.38. Frontdoor Inc has a 52-week low of $30.60 and a 52-week high of $53.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.48 and its 200-day moving average is $47.22.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.07. Frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 63.76% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $300.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Frontdoor Inc will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Frontdoor by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 25,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Frontdoor by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its holdings in Frontdoor by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 32,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in Frontdoor by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Frontdoor by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 135,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,571,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of components of up to 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as central heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.

