Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for National CineMedia (NCMI)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ: NCMI) recently:

3/9/2020 – National CineMedia was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/4/2020 – National CineMedia was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/3/2020 – National CineMedia was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/2/2020 – National CineMedia was upgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

2/27/2020 – National CineMedia had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a $9.50 price target on the stock.

2/26/2020 – National CineMedia was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $9.75 price target on the stock.

2/21/2020 – National CineMedia had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $9.00 to $10.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/21/2020 – National CineMedia had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $7.50 to $9.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/21/2020 – National CineMedia was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/20/2020 – National CineMedia was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

2/14/2020 – National CineMedia had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

2/10/2020 – National CineMedia was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

1/30/2020 – National CineMedia was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

1/16/2020 – National CineMedia was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ NCMI traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.47. 1,098,589 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,028. The stock has a market cap of $519.87 million, a P/E ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.69. National CineMedia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.41 and a 1-year high of $9.85.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $147.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.08 million. National CineMedia had a net margin of 8.12% and a negative return on equity of 31.57%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that National CineMedia, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from National CineMedia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 161.70%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

