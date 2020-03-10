Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Milestone Pharmaceuticals (MIST)

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: MIST) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/10/2020 – Milestone Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing and commercializing the investigational new drug etripamil for the treatment of cardiovascular indications. The company’s lead product candidate consists of MSP-2017, a nasal spray. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Montréal, Canada. “

3/6/2020 – Milestone Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $26.50 price target on the stock.

3/6/2020 – Milestone Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

3/5/2020 – Milestone Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/26/2020 – Milestone Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/21/2020 – Milestone Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

2/15/2020 – Milestone Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/4/2020 – Milestone Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $26.50 price target on the stock.

1/29/2020 – Milestone Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing and commercializing the investigational new drug etripamil for the treatment of cardiovascular indications. The company’s lead product candidate consists of MSP-2017, a nasal spray. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Montréal, Canada. “

1/15/2020 – Milestone Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing and commercializing the investigational new drug etripamil for the treatment of cardiovascular indications. The company’s lead product candidate consists of MSP-2017, a nasal spray. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Montréal, Canada. “

Shares of MIST traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.90. The company had a trading volume of 146,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,101. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.20. The company has a market capitalization of $502.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.01. Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.36 and a 12-month high of $27.95.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.23). Equities research analysts predict that Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Rtw Investments, Lp purchased 22,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.85 per share, for a total transaction of $360,920.35.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) by 76.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,704 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,255 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Milestone Pharmaceuticals worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.71% of the company’s stock.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular indications. It offers Etripamil that completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada, as well as for treating Atrial Fibrillation and Angina.

